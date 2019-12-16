Home » Washington, DC News » Undeliverable: USPS truck stolen…

Undeliverable: USPS truck stolen in DC

Rob Woodfork

December 16, 2019, 9:32 PM

Monday’s rain, sleet and dark of night didn’t keep mail couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds — but a strange carjacking did.

Around 5:30 Monday evening, D.C. police received a call that a U.S. Postal Service delivery truck was stolen in Columbia Heights. The vehicle had been parked near the intersection of 14th Street and Quincy Street Northwest.

Police are still investigating the whereabouts of the mail truck and its contents.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

