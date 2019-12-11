Home » Washington, DC News » Teenager is second person…

Teenager is second person arrested in 2018 Southeast DC shooting death

Dan Friedell

December 11, 2019, 12:18 AM

On Tuesday, District police arrested and charged Martinez Raynor, 19, of Southeast D.C., with the 2018 shooting death of 19-year-old Malik McCloud.

Raynor is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting in the past week. Police charged 26-year-old Tony Eugene Morgan, of Capitol Heights, Maryland with first-degree armed murder on Dec. 5.

McCloud was found with a gunshot wound on Oct. 20, 2018, on the 3500 block of Wheeler Road, SE. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Raynor was also charged with first-degree murder.

The same night in 2018, Antonio Dixon, another 19-year-old, was killed in a separate incident. Overall, three people were killed on that weekend in the District. Marc Anthony Bolden, 28, of Northwest, was shot to death a day later.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Dan Friedell Malik McCloud Martinez Raynor Tony Eugene Morgan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up