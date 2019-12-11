Teenager is second person arrested in 2018 Southeast DC shooting death

On Tuesday, District police arrested and charged Martinez Raynor, 19, of Southeast D.C., with the 2018 shooting death of 19-year-old Malik McCloud.

Raynor is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting in the past week. Police charged 26-year-old Tony Eugene Morgan, of Capitol Heights, Maryland with first-degree armed murder on Dec. 5.

McCloud was found with a gunshot wound on Oct. 20, 2018, on the 3500 block of Wheeler Road, SE. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Raynor was also charged with first-degree murder.

The same night in 2018, Antonio Dixon, another 19-year-old, was killed in a separate incident. Overall, three people were killed on that weekend in the District. Marc Anthony Bolden, 28, of Northwest, was shot to death a day later.

