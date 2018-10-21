3 people dead across DC in multiple weekend shootings

Multiple shootings in D.C. over the weekend left three people dead, including two teenagers.

WASHINGTON — Multiple shootings in D.C. over the weekend left three people dead, including two teenagers.

Malik McCloud and Antonio Dixon, both 19-year-old residents of Southeast D.C., died on Saturday in separate shootings, the latest in a mounting death toll from gun violence across the nation’s capital.

And on Sunday around 7 a.m., D.C. police found Marc Anthony Bolden, 28, of Northwest D.C. inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds at 1200 1st St. NW, blocks from Dunbar High School. Bolden was transported to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

McCloud was involved in a shooting just before 2 p.m. on Saturday in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road Southeast in Congress Heights. Emergency services transported an unresponsive McCloud to a local hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police said Dixon succumbed to a gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of 5th Street Southeast. First responders found him unconscious, and later declared him dead on the scene.

No suspects had been named in any of the three shootings as of Sunday morning.

Persons with information on the shootings were asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, or submit an anonymous tip by sending a text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where the shootings happened.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated the incorrect neighborhood of the Wheeler Road shooting.

