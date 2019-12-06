Police: Man arrested for deadly 2018 shooting of DC teen

Over a year after a 19-year-old was fatally shot in Southeast D.C., police said they've arrested a man this week linked to the teen's killing.

Over a year after a 19-year-old was fatally shot in Southeast D.C., police said they’ve arrested a man this week linked to the teen’s killing.

Tony Eugene Morgan, 26, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was arrested Thursday, D.C. police said, and he was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the deadly October 2018 shooting.

The slain teen was identified as Malik McCloud, of Southeast D.C.

McCloud was one of two 19-year-old residents killed Oct. 20, 2018 in separate shootings. Just before 2 p.m. that day, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road in Southeast D.C.

When officers arrived, they found McCloud unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders transported McCloud to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say why McCloud had been shot to death.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.