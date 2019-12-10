Red Line woes: Riders face service delays, escalator outage

It's been a tough Tuesday for Red Line riders, with issues on both the morning and evening commutes.

It was a tough Tuesday for Red Line riders, with issues on both the morning and evening commutes.

Though Red Line trains eventually stopped single-tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights, riders were still hit with residual delays because of a track problem outside Van Ness.

Just before 5 p.m., service was suspended between Van Ness and Dupont Circle due to a track problem near Woodley Park. Then, when service was single-tracking, trains had to bypass Dupont and Woodley Park. Shuttle buses were available between Cleveland Park and Farragut North.

Around 4:11 p.m., Metro said trains were temporarily bypassing the Wheaton station due to an escalator outage. Shuttle buses were available at Forest Glen and Glenmont.

In response to Tuesday’s Red Line issues, Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an emailed statement, “Metro will send out special inspection crews overnight between Dupont Circle and Medical Center to assess conditions and make repairs if necessary.”

Here are some of the scenes from Tuesday evening’s chaotic commute.

Please be advised that Metro service on the red line has been suspended at the Woodley Park station due to a track issue. The @DCCirculator outside of the station is running and able to help transport residents. pic.twitter.com/rER9fKspRM — Rich Harrington (@RichHarrington_) December 10, 2019

Ugh. If you thought this morning’s commute was bad: Happening now @ MetroCenter/DC — CHAOS due to #redline delays. Thanks, @wmata. Thanks a lot. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YvYXkGztdu — Amy Alexander (@AmyAlex63) December 10, 2019

Tuesday morning’s Red Line issues

In the morning, service between the Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations saw a brief suspension.

In a statement on that issue, Metro said the service was suspended because of a track problem near Tenleytown in Northwest D.C. Authorities investigated a report of an insulator smoking in the tunnel between the Tenleytown and Friendship Heights stations. No injuries were reported.

Photos shared on Twitter by morning Red Line riders showed crowds forming on platforms.

At about 9:45 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that firefighters were clearing the scene at Tenleytown. Full Red Line service was restored around 10:05 a.m.

Here are some of the scenes from Tuesday morning’s Red Line issues.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

