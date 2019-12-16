Apartment fire leaves residents displaced in Northwest DC

A fire in Northwest D.C. left many residents without a home Sunday evening.

A fire in Northwest D.C. left residents of a six-unit apartment building without a place to stay Sunday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., smoke was seen coming from the two-story apartment complex at 43 Missouri Ave. NW, near New Hampshire Avenue in the Fort Totten neighborhood.

D.C. firefighters found the fire coming from the second floor of the complex, which eventually spread to the attic. They were able to put the flames out quickly and evacuate 11 residents safely.

The American Red Cross, along with Homeland Security, have been notified to help with all residents who are without homes, as the building has been deemed uninhabitable.

It’s still uncertain what caused the fire and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. This was the third major fire D.C. firefighters battled Sunday, including one at a senior living community.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

