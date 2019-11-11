Woman dead after fire in Southeast DC apartment building

A woman is dead following a fire in a southeast D.C. apartment Monday morning.

D.C. Fire said they responded to a blaze in a second-floor apartment on Buena Vista Terrace around 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters rescued the woman from the apartment then took her to the hospital with critical injuries, where she later died.

The fire was put out before it spread to any other apartments and no other injuries were reported.

An investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.

