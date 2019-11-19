DC bill would boot, tow cars with multiple speeding, red light camera tickets

Your car could soon be towed or booted in D.C. if you have multiple speeding tickets or red light violations.

D.C.Council member Elissa Silverman introduced a bill Tuesday that would allow the District to boot or impound any car with five tickets for speeding or running a red light, as well as any car with three tickets for speeding more than 25 mph over the limit within a one-year period.

Speed camera tickets would be counted toward the total.

To avoid getting booted or towed, or to get a car back, a car owner would have to take a class on reckless driving that emphasizes the devastating results of speeding and other violations that put people’s lives at risk.

The owner would need to sign up for the class within 10 days of notification of the final ticket and complete the class within 90 days.

Drivers would be notified when they have four speeding/red light tickets, or two tickets for driving more than 25 mph over the limit.

Taking the class would reset the ticket total for these purposes to zero.

New York has a similar program that also uses small group sessions, which Silverman’s office said has appeared to be effective during its initial rollout.

Drivers would have to pay to take the class.

