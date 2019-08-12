Around the city, D.C. issued thousands of tickets in just May and June alone. Which roadways are hot spots for ticket issuing? WTOP's Max Smith explains.

The number of speed camera tickets issued to drivers on D.C. 295 more than doubled between May and June, from just shy of 10,000 to nearly 23,000, making it one of the busiest stretches for violations in the city soon after the speed limit dropped to 40 mph for road work.

Newly released D.C. government data detail the more than 275,000 parking tickets issued by various police and government agencies in May and June, and the nearly 200,000 moving violation tickets.

On D.C. 295, cameras caught 22,889 speeding drivers in June, compared to 9,438 in May.

The increase came even as the overall number of moving violations written fell from May to June.

Tickets include those written by officers, or stop sign, red light and speed camera tickets signed off on by D.C. police.

Speed violations include multiple drivers caught going up to 30 mph over.

For parking tickets, the city tallied 145,938 in May and 131,370 in June, issued by agencies ranging from the Department of Public Works, D.C. police and District Department of Transportation, to Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police, Secret Service, Government Publishing Office Police, St. Elizabeths’ Hospital security, University of District of Columbia Police and Metro Transit Police.

According to the latest full-year data, Maryland drivers had by far the most amount of fines outstanding, with nearly $60 million. Virginia and D.C. drivers had around half as much unpaid to the District. Parking ticket revenue has been declining.

Camera ticket hot spots

Some of the other locations besides D.C. 295 with more than 1,000 speeding, red light or other tickets in both May and June include:

600 Block of Kenilworth Avenuw NE (4,236 in June, 7,117 in May)

2200 K St. NW (2,831 westbound and 2,949 eastbound in June; 4,116 westbound and 5,020 eastbound in May)

Third Street Tunnel (2,746 in June and 5,603 in May)

100 Block of Michigan Avenue NW (2,065 in June, 3,350 in May)

2200 South Dakota Ave. NE (2,218 in June, 1,879 in May)

3900 South Dakota Ave. NE (1,918 in June, 3,745 in May)

600 New York Ave. NE (2,254 in June, 4,688 in May combined eastbound and westbound)

2800 New York Ave. NE (1,094 in June, 1,568 in May)

2900 Military Road NW (1,688 in June, 2,415 in May)

3700 Southern Ave. SE (1,620 in June, 2,849 in May)

1400 Southern Ave. SE (1,090 in June, 1,938 in May)

Stop sign camera at Fort Lincoln Drive and 31st Place NE (1,395 in June, 1,156 in May)

1900 Branch Ave. SE (1,073 in June, 1,863 in May)

4600 Massachusetts Ave. NW (1,035 in June, 1,434 in May)

5100 Loughboro Road NW (1,092 in June, 1,795 in May)

When grouped into corridors rather than just individual locations, there are large numbers of tickets along those and other major roads, including 14th Street NW, 16th Street NW, C Street NE, Connecticut Avenue NW, Constitution Avenue and North Capitol Street.

With drivers regularly failing to stop at stop signs, a camera at 27th and R streets SE racked up 1,272 tickets in May and 604 in June. At Fessenden and 44th streets NW, 662 drivers got tickets in June and 304 got tickets in May.

Not all of the tickets stick, of course. Some are dismissed, but many others have already been paid for things such as driving on the wrong side of the street on Pennsylvania Avenue, failing to pay attention to the road or driving without insurance.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.