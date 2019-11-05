David Grosso won’t seek 3rd term on DC Council

"From the beginning of my first campaign, I ran with the intention of only serving two terms as an independent at-large member of the Council of the District of Columbia," he said in an open letter to residents.

David Grosso announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking a third term as D.C.’s at-large council member.

“I have always believed at my core that holding the same seat for too long is not good for the office, it’s not good for the institution, and it’s not good for democracy.”

Grosso, who also serves as D.C. Council’s Education Committee chair, said he remains committed to finishing out his “human rights and racial equity agenda” during the last 14 months of his term.

In that open letter, he added a list of accomplishments that included: ending “overuse of exclusionary discipline practices that exacerbate the school-to prison pipeline”; championing protections for students’ digital privacy; the 2017 Fair Elections Act; introducing legislation that gives D.C. workers paid family leave; and securing funds for modernizing the D.C. Public Library.

