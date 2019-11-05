A law firm's report on the embattled Ward 2 council member cites nearly a dozen violations of District code and ethics violations.

An investigation on behalf of the D.C. Council into the conduct of Ward 2 Council member Jack Evans details a pattern of pay to play in which Evans used his elected position for personal gain.

The report by the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers made public Tuesday cites nearly a dozen violations of District code and ethics violations, such as failing to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in outside income he was being paid, and failing to recuse himself from votes in actions on behalf of clients who were paying him at the time.

Evans’ attorneys have submitted to the D.C. Council a point-by-point response to each alleged violation, stating for example that the report selectively misquoted Evans’ testimony and stating that the rushed process of the investigation allowed errors that affected conclusions.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen, however, has confidence in the validity of the report.

“This process has wasted too much time, money and trust, and it is time he resign,” Allen said in a statement. “With the investigative report’s findings now complete, I believe it is in the best interest of the District of Columbia that Council member Evans step down and allow for a special election to provide the residents of Ward 2 an opportunity for new leadership and representation.”

The chair of the council’s ad hoc committee on the matter plans a hearing on the report Nov. 19 with the lawyers who conducted the investigation. The committee could then ask for further investigation, or invite Evans to respond.

“He’ll get more [due process] than he would be required to get. But I don’t want it to be said that we’d rushed, or he didn’t have his chance to put his views before the committee members,” said D.C. Council member Mary Cheh.

If, after the committee is satisfied all evidence is in, the council decides to take action against Evans, it could censure or expel him, Cheh said.

“We’ve already reprimanded him,” she said.

Calls for Evans’ resignation continued to roll in Tuesday evening.

“It is clear that he has irreparably harmed the public’s trust by using his office to benefit private clients and himself,” At-Large Council member Robert C. White Jr. tweeted. “In the best interest of the city, Mr. Evans must resign.”

And At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman, in response to a Twitter thread from The Washington Post’s Fenit Nirappil, tweeted, in part, “… I would vote in favor of expulsion and hope CM (sic) Evans would resign before we have to take such an action by the ad hoc committee.”

Before the D.C. Council recessed for the summer, it disbanded its Committee on Finance and Revenue that Evans chaired to essentially strip him of the position, but it rejected a proposal to remove him from all council committees with a tied vote of 6 to 6 — one member was absent.

“But at that point, we neither had the WMATA lawyers’ investigation, we didn’t have the Board of Elections settlement report with him, and we didn’t have our own now investigation with the layers we had looking into this, so I think it’s a changed landscape entirely,” Cheh said.

An investigation into Evans’ conduct by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. continues.

