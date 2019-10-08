Home » Washington, DC News » Suspect wanted after stabbing…

Suspect wanted after stabbing at Congress Heights Metro station

Alicia Abelson

October 8, 2019, 5:20 PM

A high school student is recovering after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C.

The victim was stabbed around 3:30 p.m. on the platform of the station, and the suspect escaped on a Green Line train, Metro said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Green Line service was not impacted.

Metro Transit Police are investigating.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News Washington, DC News
congress heights crime metro stabbing metro transit police

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up