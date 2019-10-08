Suspect wanted after stabbing at Congress Heights Metro station

A high school student is recovering after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C.

The victim was stabbed around 3:30 p.m. on the platform of the station, and the suspect escaped on a Green Line train, Metro said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Green Line service was not impacted.

Metro Transit Police are investigating.

