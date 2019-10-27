Man dead after shooting in Northeast DC

Around 9 p.m., D.C. police arrived at 7200 block of East Capitol Street, where they discovered the victim outside the parking lot of Benning Woods Apartments.

One man is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m., D.C. police arrived at the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, where they discovered the victim in a parking lot near Benning Woods Apartments.

He had been shot multiple times and died on the scene. At this time, no suspects or motive have been identified.

Anyone with information should call the D.C. Anonymous Tip Line at (202) 727-9099.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this post.

