Capitol South Metro station closed as police investigate stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing Friday afternoon in the area of the Capitol South Metro station in Southeast D.C., prompting the closure of the station.

A boy was stabbed and seriously injured just after 1 p.m. Police have not released the boy’s exact age. The victim was reportedly not breathing when first responders arrived at the scene.

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who is a suspect in the stabbing.

Police vehicles lined the streets near the station, which is about a block from the Cannon House Office Building.

Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains are bypassing the station. Police are advising people to use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates. Bus services are also available.

Stabbing Investigation in the 300 block of 1st St SE. Lookout for B/F, 14 yrs of age, 100 lbs., short dreadlocks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 11, 2019

Capitol South Update: DC Metropolitan Police will be the lead agency for this incident. Please follow @DCPoliceDept for updates. Also, please be advised that Capitol South Station is likely to remain closed for some time to come. Use Eastern Market or Federal Center SW. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 11, 2019

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old student was stabbed on the platform of the Congress Heights Metro station. The suspect escaped on a Green Line train. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Below is a map of the area where police said the stabbing took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

WTOP’s Madeleine Simon contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

