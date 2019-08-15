Violent Wednesday night in DC leaves 2 dead, 1 in hospital

Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after three separate shootings in D.C. within a couple hours on Wednesday night.

At about 9 p.m., the D.C. police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Frederick Douglass Court near the Douglass Community Center in Southeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A little more than an hour later, the police found 25-year-old Lamont Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, less than a mile away. He was taken to a hospital and died there.

Another man was shot just before 10:30 p.m. on Meade and 45th streets in Northeast. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police said the incident is being investigated as an assault with intent to kill.

