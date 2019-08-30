Home » Washington, DC News » Northbound travel on Rock…

Northbound travel on Rock Creek Parkway diverted before Kennedy Center

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

August 30, 2019, 7:49 AM

Northbound traffic on D.C.’s Rock Creek Parkway is being diverted before the Kennedy Center until Friday evening due to a construction project.

Both northbound lanes on the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway are being diverted to Interstate 66/Potomac Freeway from Ohio Drive to F Street, similar to the standard morning rush hour traffic pattern in the area.

Northbound travel is expected to resume around 5:30 p.m. Southbound travel on the Rock Creek Parkway will not be affected.

The work zone is related to structural work at the Kennedy Center.

Below is a map of the area. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

