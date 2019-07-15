Woman arrested in fatal Northwest DC stabbing

Police arrived at a residence on the 1300 block of Euclid Street just before 5 a.m. on Monday for a welfare check. They found 59-year-old Ronald Jones dead; he had multiple stab wounds.

A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Northwest D.C. man.

Police arrived at a residence on the 1300 block of Euclid Street NW just before 5 a.m. on Monday for a welfare check. They found 59-year-old Ronald Jones dead; he had multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested Alisa Randall, 31, of Northwest D.C. on charges of second-degree murder. They say that the case is domestic-related.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

