Home » Washington, DC News » Woman arrested in fatal…

Woman arrested in fatal Northwest DC stabbing

Abigail Constantino

July 15, 2019, 10:51 PM

A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Northwest D.C. man.

Police arrived at a residence on the 1300 block of Euclid Street NW just before 5 a.m. on Monday for a welfare check. They found 59-year-old Ronald Jones dead; he had multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested Alisa Randall, 31, of Northwest D.C. on charges of second-degree murder. They say that the case is domestic-related.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
alisa randall Euclid Street NW ronald jones stabbing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up