White House friendship tree that Trump, Macron planted dies

It seemed like a lovely moment of friendship between two leaders who have had their differences, but — well, it’s gone dead.

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited D.C. in April of last year, he and U.S. President Donald Trump planted a sapling from Belleau Wood, the site of a World War I battle in which more than 1,800 Americans died. It was considered a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries, as well as what Politico called the “very public bromance” between the two presidents.

100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. pic.twitter.com/AUdVncaKRN — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2018



Well, the tree has died, Agence France-Presse reports.



The tree was taken out of the ground a few days after the two leaders planted it. Then-French Ambassador Gerard Araud said at the time that it was part of a mandatory quarantine for any nonnative organism, in order to protect against diseases and parasites that could run wild because our plants and trees don’t have natural defenses against them.

It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the US. It will be replanted afterwards. https://t.co/XyJRKTgPWW — Gérard Araud (@GerardAraud) April 29, 2018



(And to answer the intuitive question: Araud later added that when the tree was planted, its roots were encased in plastic so it wouldn’t spread anything before being quarantined.)

