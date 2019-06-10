202
White House friendship tree that Trump, Macron planted dies

By Rick Massimo June 10, 2019 11:57 am 06/10/2019 11:57am
FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Brigitte Macron, left, watch as President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The oak sapling that was a gift to Trump from Macron is facing at least two years in quarantine. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

It seemed like a lovely moment of friendship between two leaders who have had their differences, but — well, it’s gone dead.

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited D.C. in April of last year, he and U.S. President Donald Trump planted a sapling from Belleau Wood, the site of a World War I battle in which more than 1,800 Americans died. It was considered a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries, as well as what Politico called the “very public bromance” between the two presidents.


Well, the tree has died, Agence France-Presse reports.


The tree was taken out of the ground a few days after the two leaders planted it. Then-French Ambassador Gerard Araud said at the time that it was part of a mandatory quarantine for any nonnative organism, in order to protect against diseases and parasites that could run wild because our plants and trees don’t have natural defenses against them.


(And to answer the intuitive question: Araud later added that when the tree was planted, its roots were encased in plastic so it wouldn’t spread anything before being quarantined.)

Insert your best horticulture-international relations metaphor here.

Topics:
