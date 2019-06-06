Memories of ‘hell’: Vets mark D-Day anniversary at World War II Memorial

On the National Mall, onlookers joined those who had served in Normandy. “A very touching thing to see all these people,” one said.

Wreaths were laid at the World War II Memorial to mark D-Day’s 75th anniversary Thursday. (WTOP/John Aaron)

On the National Mall, onlookers joined those who had served in Normandy. “A very touching thing to see all these people,” one said.

Veterans and onlookers marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

Events commemorating the anniversary included the presentation of wreaths. Before that, a group of World War II veterans, who were seated facing the crowd, were introduced one by one.

Among those recognized was James Keele of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who helped bring troops into Normandy on D-Day as a gunner on a Higgins boat.

“If you ever lived in hell, that was it,” he said, describing how so many were killed before even reaching the beach at Normandy, France.

Of the commemoration, he said, “It’s something else to see all these people here.”

That sentiment was echoed by another veteran, Eli Linden of Lansdowne, Virginia. He arrived in Normandy about three weeks after D-Day and was later taken prisoner during the war.

It was “a very touching thing to see all these people,” he said.

