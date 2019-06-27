202
Home » Washington, DC News » Diner en Blanc sets…

Diner en Blanc sets 2019 date for DC event

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 27, 2019 10:00 am 06/27/2019 10:00am
Share

Le Diner en Blanc will hold its 2019 D.C. event on Saturday, Aug. 24. The sixth-annual dinner will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at an undisclosed public location.

Related Gallery

Fifth DC ‘Diner en Blanc’ takes over Nats Park

Some 5,000 revelers descended on Nats Park to celebrate the District’s fifth Diner en Blanc, a white clothing-only pop-up dinner party – but some frequenters found the new venue underwhelming.
As tradition dictates, participants do not find out where the event takes place until the last minute. Diners, clad in all-white ensembles, pack a gourmet picnic with cutlery and white tablecloths.

It is often a competition between diners as to who has the most elaborate table setting and wardrobe.

Registration for the evening begins in July, in three phases. First priority is given to members who have attended previously. Then, new members who have been sponsored by previous attendees can register. Finally, guests who have joined the waiting list have a shot at tickets.

Last year’s event was hosted at Nationals Park, and the 5,000 tickets sold out rapidly. Due to the security measures at the ballpark and high attendance, there were notable lines at points of entry. Previous dinners have been hosted at Yards Park, the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Le Diner en Blanc Living News Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!