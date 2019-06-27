Diner en Blanc sets 2019 date for DC event

Le Diner en Blanc will hold its 2019 D.C. event on Saturday, Aug. 24. The sixth-annual dinner will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at an undisclosed public location.

As tradition dictates, participants do not find out where the event takes place until the last minute. Diners, clad in all-white ensembles, pack a gourmet picnic with cutlery and white tablecloths.

It is often a competition between diners as to who has the most elaborate table setting and wardrobe.

Registration for the evening begins in July, in three phases. First priority is given to members who have attended previously. Then, new members who have been sponsored by previous attendees can register. Finally, guests who have joined the waiting list have a shot at tickets.

Last year’s event was hosted at Nationals Park, and the 5,000 tickets sold out rapidly. Due to the security measures at the ballpark and high attendance, there were notable lines at points of entry. Previous dinners have been hosted at Yards Park, the…