202
Home » Washington, DC News » Ahead of July Fourth…

Ahead of July Fourth crowds, DC to test emergency alert system

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP June 20, 2019 2:40 am 06/20/2019 02:40am
160 Shares
The Washington Monument towers above white and pink cherry trees on the National Mall. The eastern shore of the Tidal Basin makes for excellent views of the monument with cherry trees in the foreground. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

As the area gears up for the Fourth of July, local emergency planners are gearing up as well.

This coming Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., D.C. plans to send out a Wireless Emergency Alert test to cellphones on and around the National Mall.

The test is meant to evaluate the city’s ability to send information to a targeted geographic area.

Christopher Rodriguez, the director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said that though this is part of the buildup to the Fourth of July celebrations, this is not in response to any specific threat or concern.

Crowds are expected soon for events including fireworks, the Capitol Fourth concert, and President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America.”

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Fourth of July Government News Holiday News homeland security john aaron Living News Local News Washington, DC News Wireless Emergency Alert System
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!