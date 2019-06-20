Ahead of July Fourth crowds, DC to test emergency alert system

As the D.C. area gears up for the Fourth of July, local emergency planners are gearing up as well.

This coming Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., D.C. plans to send out a Wireless Emergency Alert test to cellphones on and around the National Mall.

The test is meant to evaluate the city’s ability to send information to a targeted geographic area.

Christopher Rodriguez, the director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said that though this is part of the buildup to the Fourth of July celebrations, this is not in response to any specific threat or concern.

Crowds are expected soon for events including fireworks, the Capitol Fourth concert, and President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America.”

