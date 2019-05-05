1 dead, 2 juveniles injured in separate DC shootings

Multiple shootings in a span of hours Saturday throughout D.C. have left one man dead and three others injured, two of them juveniles, according to D.C. police.

The fatal shooting happened on the 3000 block of Stanton Road Southeast shortly after 9 p.m., according to police. An adult male was shot and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a juvenile was shot along the 4500 block of Douglas Street Northeast, in D.C.’s Kenilworth neighborhood, only a half block away from the scene of a shooting in February where a 12-year-old was shot. Police have released limited information, only confirming that a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital where their condition has stabilized.

Not long after that shooting, around 10:15 p.m., another juvenile was shot in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said they are on the lookout for two black men wearing dark clothing. One of them was wearing a lime green sweatshirt during the time of the shooting.

The violence began around 7:40 p.m. on Riggs Road in Northeast, where the first shooting happened Saturday. Police say a 46-year-old man was shot in the foot after an altercation along the 400 block of Riggs, just east of its intersection at South Dakota Avenue.

So far none of the shootings have resulted in any arrests.

