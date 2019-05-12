DC-area downpours dampen Mother’s Day

Keep an umbrella handy as you head out to celebrate Mother's day, with periods of heavy rain expected to drench the D.C. area Sunday.

Keep an umbrella handy as you head out to celebrate Mother’s Day, with waves of moderate to heavy rain continuing to push their way into the D.C. area through Sunday afternoon.

Mother’s Day will prove, soggy and chilly, with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. The area could receive almost an inch of rain, NBC Washington meteorologist Clay Anderson said. The heaviest rain will likely fall between Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon.

Rain is expected to continue overnight into Monday, as a second zone of low pressure settles in the area. There could be 0.25 inches or so, Anderson said. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. The rain will taper off Monday afternoon, and Wednesday usher in a dry pattern expected to last through the rest of the week.

Forecast

There will be periods of rain and chilly temperature in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. The next few days will be cool. But temperatures rise Wednesday, with sunshine and a high near 70 degrees.

Mother’s Day (Sunday): Periods of rain, steady at times. Otherwise cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Monday: Light showers possible through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Highs near 70. Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

