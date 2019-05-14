Historic mulberry tree falls on grounds of Washington Monument

The tree predates the nearby Washington Monument.

A white mulberry tree, which predates the 1885 dedication of the nearby Washington Monument, has toppled because of saturated ground.

The National Mall and Memorial Parks section of the National Park Service tweeted the historic tree — which hasn’t been precisely dated — fell over during the weekend, after heavy rain, just southwest of D.C.’s Washington Monument.

National Park Service crews have wrapped the root ball of the tree for the time being.

“Our tree crew is currently weighing options to allow us to save the tree,” the agency said, on Twitter.

The saturated ground caused this mulberry tree which predates the dedication of the Washington Monument to topple over the weekend. Our tree crew is currently weighing options to allow us to save the tree. pic.twitter.com/J1yUEFlary — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 14, 2019

