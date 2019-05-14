202
Historic mulberry tree falls on grounds of Washington Monument

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP May 14, 2019 10:59 am 05/14/2019 10:59am
A mulberry tree that's older than the Washington Monument has toppled. The National Park Service hopes to be able to save it. (Courtesy National Park Service)

A white mulberry tree, which predates the 1885 dedication of the nearby Washington Monument, has toppled because of saturated ground.

The National Mall and Memorial Parks section of the National Park Service tweeted the historic tree — which hasn’t been precisely dated — fell over during the weekend, after heavy rain, just southwest of D.C.’s Washington Monument.

National Park Service crews have wrapped the root ball of the tree for the time being.

“Our tree crew is currently weighing options to allow us to save the tree,” the agency said, on Twitter.

