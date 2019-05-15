202
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Council moves to…

DC Council moves to close United Medical Center

By John Domen May 15, 2019 6:09 am 05/15/2019 06:09am
10 Shares

The D.C. Council voted to start defunding Washington’s only hospital east of the Anacostia River — a hospital the city owns and pumps millions of dollars in subsidies into annually.

The effort to close United Medical Center is being led by Ward 7’s Vince Gray, who said closing the hospital will save the city substantial amounts of money as well as help pave the way “toward creating a new health care system and building a new hospital on the grounds of St. Elizabeths.”

Tuesday’s vote on the city’s next fiscal year budget was the first of two needed to pass the budget at the end of the month. Final approval is slated to come May 28.

But plans for George Washington University to build a new hospital on the campus of St. Elizabeths grew far less certain back in December when some members of the council tried to get Howard University Hospital in the mix. As Gray noted in Tuesday’s hearing, “we can’t force one private entity to accept another,” adding it’s “adamantly been rejected” by the president at George Washington.

And that uncertainly led to an impassioned plea from Ward 8 councilman Trayon White not to pull the plug on United Medical Center yet.

“We are making a rash decision to defund the hospital that’s still in existence right now,” White said. “We should not pull the plug because people are still living there.”

White, who was born at United Medical Center, argued: “We know at some point there will be a new hospital but that day is not today. And every day, from now until the end, there will be people who are suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and trauma of all kinds who have to go to this hospital.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
dc council hospitals john domen Latest News Local News UMC united medical center Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Kelley Blue Book’s 10 coolest 2019 cars for around $20K

Ah, a new car. The roar of the engine is sweet music. The feel of the steering wheel is a friendly handshake. And the sudden hit to your bank account is a real tragedy. But it doesn't have to be that way. Here are the best cars to fit your budget.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!