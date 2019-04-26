202
WATCH LIVE: Notre Dame organist performs at DC basilica benefit concert

April 26, 2019
The Notre Dame organist Johann Vexo will perform at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in a benefit concert Friday night for the French cathedral that was damaged by a recent fire.

The Choir of the Basilica will also perform.

The concert, which will start at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted at the entrances.

Watch a live stream of the event below.

Topics:
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Europe News Johann Vexo Local News notre dame Notre Dame Cathedral Washington, DC News World News
