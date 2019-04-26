WATCH LIVE: Notre Dame organist performs at DC basilica benefit concert

The Notre Dame organist Johann Vexo will perform at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in a benefit concert Friday night for the French cathedral that was damaged by a recent fire. See live stream.

The Notre Dame organist Johann Vexo will perform at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in a benefit concert Friday night for the French cathedral that was damaged by a recent fire.

The Choir of the Basilica will also perform.

The concert, which will start at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted at the entrances.

Watch a live stream of the event below.

