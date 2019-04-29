202
Man dead in stabbing…

Man dead in stabbing at Southeast DC Metro station

By Teddy Gelman April 29, 2019 5:00 am 04/29/2019 05:00am
A man is dead after he was stabbed at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast D.C. on Sunday evening.

He was stabbed several times on the station escalator around 11:45 p.m., D.C. police told WTOP, despite the station having closed for the night.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for three persons of interest, described as two black men in their teens — one seen wearing a red hat, black jacket and blue pants — and a black female, seen wearing a black top and blue jeans.

