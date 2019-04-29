Man dead in stabbing at Southeast DC Metro station

A man was stabbed several times on the escalator at the station around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The station was already closed at that time.

A man is dead after he was stabbed at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast D.C. on Sunday evening.

He was stabbed several times on the station escalator around 11:45 p.m., D.C. police told WTOP, despite the station having closed for the night.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for three persons of interest, described as two black men in their teens — one seen wearing a red hat, black jacket and blue pants — and a black female, seen wearing a black top and blue jeans.

Stabbing at 0004 hours in the 1400 block of Potomac Ave, SE. LOF: (S1): B/M, 16-18 YOA, red hat, black jacket, blue pants, carrying a basketball; (S2): B/M, 16-18 YOA; (S3): B/F, 5’8″, wearing black top, blue jeans. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 29, 2019

