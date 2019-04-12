202
WATCH: DC electric car display aims for wide appeal

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP April 12, 2019 3:24 pm 04/12/2019 03:24pm
Through twists, turns, hard braking and accelerating, automakers and advocates are trying to show that electric vehicles can appeal to a wider audience than just the environmentally minded.

Reporters got some especially spirited rides at an indoor track at the Washington Auto Show Thursday.

The vehicles showing off their tire-squealing chops included the Nissan Leaf, Audi e-tron and Hyundai Kona Electric.

“It does perform well,” said Nissan’s Yvonne Porter of the unassuming Leaf. “It’s not a granny car.”

Neil Dunlop with Kia described the performance of electric cars in general as amazing.

“It’s immediate power and tons of it,” he said. “Because of that battery and that low center of gravity the ride is extraordinary.”

