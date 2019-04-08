202
Home » Washington, DC News » Changes along Rock Creek…

Changes along Rock Creek Parkway planned to make things safer

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith April 8, 2019 12:50 pm 04/08/2019 12:50pm
2 Shares

Significant safety changes have been approved for several spots along Rock Creek Parkway, including near the Kennedy Center and Memorial Bridge, where it can be tough for fast-moving cars to see people walking or biking.

Significant safety changes have been approved for several spots along Rock Creek Parkway, including near the Kennedy Center and Memorial Bridge, where it can be tough for fast-moving cars to see people walking or biking.

The National Capital Planning Commission approved final plans last week from the National Park Service that include eliminating the paved loop near Memorial Bridge that used to be the end of Constitution Avenue in Northwest.

The change would allow for a straighter trail and a traffic shift to make accessing the Memorial Bridge a right turn rather than a straight shot so that people walking, running or biking on the frequently crowded trail no longer come out of nowhere for drivers, and so people on the trail do not have to blindly guess whether someone they cannot see is walking or biking around a high wall.

Related Stories

Part of the paved loop, known as the Belvedere, would still be marked with stones. It could host a new national memorial of some kind in the future.

The park service also plans to build a wider and smoother trail at other points in the area under this plan, including through a new separated tunnel under the Roosevelt Bridge, past the Kennedy Center where a new connection is planned as part of an expansion project, and at better intersections at F Street and Virginia Avenue in Northwest.

Additional trail repaving and widening is planned south of Memorial Bridge down to the bridge over the inlet to the Tidal Basin.

This work is separate from improvements just to the north of this area for the C&O Canal in Georgetown.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Local News max smith national park service rock creek parkway Transportation News Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Easter recipes
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
Today in History: April 8
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600