Park service unveils upgrades for C&O Canal in Georgetown

The C&O Canal in Georgetown is one step closer to getting a massive upgrade.

The National Park Service, in partnership with nonprofit Georgetown Heritage, the District Office of Planning and the Georgetown BID, is planning and designing the revitalization of the 1-mile stretch of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park from the zero-mile marker in Georgetown to the Alexandria Aqueduct.

The plan will focus on addressing maintenance issues and accessibility concerns with the C&O Canal towpath; improving connections between Georgetown and the towpath; increasing signage and optimizing underutilized areas.

Updated draft concepts for the Georgetown Canal Plan were presented at a public workshop last week. They include new landscapes and creative spaces for educational programs and events. Other proposed updates include repair of the canal’s historic structures, a new mule yard, visitor center and improving access for people with mobility challenges.

Last month, the canal was…