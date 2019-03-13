202
College hoops fan? DC’s a good place to be

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 13, 2019 9:41 am 03/13/2019 09:41am
March Madness is almost upon us. That magical time of year when millions of NCAA fans hoot and root for their college basketball team. But which city is the best for local devotees?

Wallethub crunched the numbers in a new study.

Turns out, among large cities, D.C. is one of the top 5 college hoops havens, and it lands 13th overall out of more than 280 others.

That’s as it should be.

D.C.-area locals have the top-seeded Cavaliers, the Hokies (5 seed), the Terps (6 seed) and the Rams (8 seed) right now, per our own bracketology.

Here’s a quick highlight reel:

  • D.C. is 3rd for the number of Division 1 teams.
  • D.C. is 8th for the number of conference championships.
  • D.C. is 16th for national titles taken.

Source: WalletHub

Read the full study at WalletHub.

Topics:
college basketball Local News march madness NCAA Basketball Other Sports News wallethub Washington, DC News
