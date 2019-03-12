What every local team needs to get into March Madness

With Championship Week upon us, most of our local schools still have at least a shot at hearing their name called on Selection Sunday. See where each team sits right now and what work they have in front of them.

It’s Championship Week, which means we’re just days from Selection Sunday. While some of our local schools are locks for at-large bids, some still have work to do, and some need to win their respective conference tournaments. Almost all still have games to play this week to help determine their postseason fortunes.

Here’s what each local squad needs to so to make the 2019 Men’s NCAA Tournament, along with their current position in our model.

Virginia — Nothing Current position: Top overall seed No team in the country has as many great wins with as few losses as the Cavaliers. They are, right now, the top overall seed in the tournament, and have a chance to cement that status this week with an ACC Tournament win. Even an early exit from the conference tournament likely wouldn’t damage their status as a 1 seed come Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

