202
Home » NCAA Basketball » What every local team…

What every local team needs to get into March Madness

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP March 12, 2019 12:53 am 03/12/2019 12:53am
Share

It’s Championship Week, which means we’re just days from Selection Sunday. While some of our local schools are locks for at-large bids, some still have work to do, and some need to win their respective conference tournaments. Almost all still have games to play this week to help determine their postseason fortunes.

Here’s what each local squad needs to so to make the 2019 Men’s NCAA Tournament, along with their current position in our model.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bracketology college basketball march madness NCAA Basketball ncaa tournament noah frank Other Sports News Sports
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600
500
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
Today in History: March 17
2019 local deaths of note
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018