DC’s Brightwood Park sees 2 shootings in less than 24 hours

By John Domen March 10, 2019 10:39 am 03/10/2019 10:39am
Police have been busy in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C. this weekend, investigating a pair of shootings in close proximity to each other that have left one person dead.

The first shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday, near the corner of 9th and Jefferson streets, northwest. Police say a man was shot multiple times, but escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

A surveillance photo of a gray sedan was later posted online in connection with what police are calling assault with intent to kill.

It wasn’t long before gunshots were heard again.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Gallitin Street, NW — just steps away from a firehouse — after reports of gunfire. A shooting victim was then found a few blocks away on Georgia Avenue near Jefferson.

Police say he wasn’t conscious or breathing, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

Police are calling this case a death investigation, not a homicide, as they try to determine if the fatal shooting was an act of self-defense. Police weren’t able to offer up more details yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Topics:
brightwood park crime dc police fatal shooting john domen Latest News Local News northwest dc shooting Washington, DC News
