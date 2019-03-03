3 men face charges after shooting 14-year-old boy in Northeast DC

Three men are under arrest and face charges with trying to kill a 14-year-old boy and his father in D.C. a few days after Christmas last year.

Three men are under arrest and face charges with trying to kill a 14-year-old boy and his father in D.C. a few days after Christmas last year.

On Dec. 28, police rushed to the 200 block of 54th Street in Northeast D.C. to find the teen and his father shot. The 34-year-old man was hit in his hand, but his son was shot multiple times in the body and in the head, police said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His injuries were so dire, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said that homicide detectives took over the case, assuming the worst.

Information suggests that the father and son — who were in the neighborhood to pick up a friend of the boy — were shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Now, D.C. police have announced the arrests of the three men responsible: Stefon Freshley, 23, of Northeast, and Darnell Savoy, 19, of Southeast, pursuant to a warrant. However, Jamal Matthews, 29, has yet to be charged, but is in custody in Dayton, Ohio. He will be charged once he is extradited to D.C.

Each man is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed.

“Hopefully, it can bring some semblance of closure,” Newsham said of the arrests. However, he said he thinks there is not enough attention paid to the victims of shootings.

“It’s satisfying to bring it closure. It’d be more satisfying if the violence would stop,” Newsham said in a Friday news conference.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.