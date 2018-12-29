Police: Dad wounded, son fighting for life after DC shooting

A boy is struggling for his life this weekend after he and his father were shot Friday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A boy is struggling for his life this weekend after he and his father were shot Friday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

An officer in the area of Grant Park Northeast heard gunshots and responded to the 200 block of 54th Street Northeast, not far from the District-Maryland line, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. The officer found a man hit by gunfire.

The man, who had a gunshot wound to his right hand, directed the officer to a full-size SUV with darkly tinted windows, a D.C. police incident report said. Inside, his son was on the front passenger seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Newsham said it appeared as though the vehicle was targeted.

The boy has critical injuries, and the double shooting remains under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.