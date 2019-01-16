202
Women’s March gets a location change amid shutdown

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP January 16, 2019 2:32 pm 01/16/2019 02:32pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters walk during the WomenÕs March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Women’s March is no longer happening on the National Mall this weekend.

Organizers say the event is being required to move because of the partial federal government shutdown and because of the possibility of bad weather.

However, National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said a change in venue came at the request of the organizers.

“Any assertion that the National Park Service has encouraged any organizer to cancel their First Amendment demonstration is patently false. For generations, Americans have come to the National Mall to exercise their Constitutionally-guaranteed rights to assemble and be heard. The National Park Service has been clear that our process would protect those fundamental rights by processing applications for First Amendment events that had been submitted prior to lapse of appropriations. Permits for First Amendment demonstrations that are currently being processed include the Indigenous Peoples March, March for Life, and Women’s March,” the park service said.

The latest plan has demonstrators gathering at 10 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Plaza. A rally at Freedom Plaza is set to begin at 1 p.m.

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is running well into 2019. See photos.

