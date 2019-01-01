Marine’s shooting death inside DC barracks being investigated as an accident

While on duty, a U.S. Marine was shot and killed at Marine Barracks Washington on Tuesday morning. D.C. police are investigating, and a Marine Corps spokesman said the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

The Marine was shot around 5 a.m. while he was on duty inside the barracks on Capitol Hill. It was not a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson confirmed to WTOP. Police said it appeared that a gun accidentally discharged.

Police said they are treating the fatal shooting as a death investigation, and added that there are no criminal charges being investigated at this point.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Marine’s name has not yet been made public. There was no threat to local residents, the Marine Corps said in a news release.

“The command’s priorities are to take care of the Marine’s family and friends,” said Col. Don Tomich, the barracks’ commanding officer, in the release. “We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time.”

