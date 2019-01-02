202.5
Man arrested after stray bullet hits bystander in Northwest DC shooting

By Jack Pointer January 2, 2019 8:43 pm 01/02/2019 08:43pm
WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man has been arrested in a shooting that critically wounded a man Tuesday afternoon

William D’Sean Wrice, 20, has been charged with assault with intent to kill following the incident at First and Kennedy streets in Northwest D.C.

During a news conference Tuesday, Chief Peter Newsham said shots were fired after a dispute erupted between two groups around noon that day.

A stray bullet hit the victim in the head while he was visiting a business. He was taken to a hospital and, as of Tuesday, was in critical condition. Police released no further details.

WTOP’s Chris Cioffi contributed to this report. 

