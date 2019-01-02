Man arrested after stray bullet hits bystander in Northwest DC shooting

William D'Sean Wrice, 20, has been charged with assault with intent to kill following the incident at First and Kennedy streets in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man has been arrested in a shooting that critically wounded a man Tuesday afternoon.
William D’Sean Wrice, 20, has been charged with assault with intent to kill following the incident at First and Kennedy streets in Northwest D.C.
During a news conference Tuesday, Chief Peter Newsham said shots were fired after a dispute erupted between two groups around noon that day.
A stray bullet hit the victim in the head while he was visiting a business. He was taken to a hospital and, as of Tuesday, was in critical condition. Police released no further details.
WTOP’s Chris Cioffi contributed to this report.
