Man arrested after stray bullet hits bystander in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man has been arrested in a shooting that critically wounded a man Tuesday afternoon.

William D’Sean Wrice, 20, has been charged with assault with intent to kill following the incident at First and Kennedy streets in Northwest D.C.

During a news conference Tuesday, Chief Peter Newsham said shots were fired after a dispute erupted between two groups around noon that day.

A stray bullet hit the victim in the head while he was visiting a business. He was taken to a hospital and, as of Tuesday, was in critical condition. Police released no further details.

WTOP’s Chris Cioffi contributed to this report.

