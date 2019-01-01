Bystander hit in head by stray bullet after Northwest DC shooting

A preliminary investigation found that someone fired shots during a dispute between two groups, and the man was unintentionally hit while visiting a local business.

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being hit by a stray bullet in Northwest D.C.

The shooting took place after noon Tuesday near the corner of First and Kennedy streets Northwest, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said during a press conference New Year’s Day.

A preliminary investigation found that someone fired shots during a dispute between two groups, Newsham said. The man was shot in the head as he visited a local business.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital, and is now in critical condition, said D.C. Police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger in an interview with WTOP.

Police did not release further details on the victim.

Police are interviewing people of interest, he said. Not much is known about the male shooter, except that he was wearing a red jacket, Metzger said.

Detectives are seeking more information on the suspect and what happened, Newsham said. They will be in the area collecting surveillance footage to find out more about what happened.

Those with information about what happened are encouraged to contact police.

