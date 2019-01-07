202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police investigate killing…

DC police investigate killing of retired colleague whose body was found in burning SE house

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP January 7, 2019 5:25 pm 01/07/2019 05:25pm
3 Shares

The fire that engulfed a Southeast D.C. house in which the bodies of two people, including a retired D.C. police employee, were discovered over the weekend was intentionally set as was another house fire about a block away.

WASHINGTON — The fire that engulfed a Southeast D.C. house in which the bodies of two people, including a retired D.C. police employee, were discovered over the weekend was intentionally set as was another house fire about a block away, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said Monday.

Firefighters were driving up Minnesota Avenue, responding to a separate call for a fire in the 3300 of D Street early Saturday morning when they saw signs of a fire coming from another house on Ely Place, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman with D.C. Fire.

However firefighters didn’t know they were already in a crime scene. After extinguishing the flames, they found the bodies of 60-year-old Michael Burgess and 50-year-old Regina Bowman were discovered inside Burgess’ house, Newsham said. Burgess was a longtime civilian member of the D.C. police department who retired in 2006, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed during a news conference Monday.

Both victims had been beaten over the head and strangled, according the D.C. medical examiner.

“It wasn’t the fire that caused their death,” Newsham said.

Both Burgess and Bowman died of “blunt force trauma of the head with asphyxia due to neck compression,” according to Cheryle E. Adams with the district’s Office of the Medical Examiner. The victims’ bodies were found in different rooms of the house.

The motive for the killings is still under investigation.

“We’ve made progress in the case in that we’ve identified people who gave us pretty good information,” Newsham said.

However, he said there is no suspect in the case.

Adding to the mystery surrounding the case is the nearby fire on D Street, which investigators say was also intentionally set and was burning around the same time as the house on Ely Place.

“They’re in close proximity and there were fires at both locations … So that’s a lot of coincidences we’ve gotta look at and see if they’re associated,” Newsham said.

There was also an assault reported at the D Street address. Police have already made an arrest in that case, Newsham said. A police source confirms to WTOP that investigators are looking into that man as well as others in connection with the killings on Ely Place.

More News

Topics:
crime DC fire Ely Place fire homicide Joseph Burges killing Latest News Local News megan cloherty Michael Burgess peter newsham Regina Bowman se Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
First winter storm of 2019
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 13-19
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Today in History: Jan. 14
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
Celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)