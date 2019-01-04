4 injured in 14th Street Bridge crash

One of the drivers that D.C. Fire rescued has serious injuries. Three others with less serious injuries are also being treated.

A D.C. Fire and EMS firefighter on the scene of a crash on the 14th Street Bridge on Tuesday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

One of the drivers that D.C. Fire rescued has serious injuries. Three others with less serious injuries are also being treated.

WASHINGTON — Four people were hospitalized after a crash on the 14th Street Bridge just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash involved a car, two SUVs and a large van.

One of the drivers that D.C. Fire rescued has serious injuries.

Three others with less serious injuries are also being treated at the hospital.

Inbound HOV lanes remain blocked on the bridge except for one right lane; other lanes are still moving.

D.C. police are on the scene.

Traffic in the area of the crash is slow. Use caution.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Visit WTOP’s Traffic Center for the latest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.