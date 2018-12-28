202.5
Suspect wanted in Southwest DC fatal shooting

December 28, 2018
WASHINGTON — D.C. police have identified a suspect from a fatal Nov. 7 shooting and are asking for the public’s help.

The suspect in the shooting, which took place in the Unit block of Galveston Place SW, is 46-year-old Antonio Booze.

He is wanted for second-degree murder while armed in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Eugene Johnson of Southwest D.C.

D.C. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 46-year-old Antonio Booze. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

Booze is described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, 200-pound, bald, of medium complexion with brown eyes.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about the case can call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the department tip line by sending a text to 50411.

