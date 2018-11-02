202
Home » Washington, DC News » No blossoms, peak color…

No blossoms, peak color coming to the Tidal Basin

By Dave Dildine | @DildineWTOP November 2, 2018 11:49 am 11/02/2018 11:49am
The Yoshino cherry trees at the Tidal Basin are beginning to put on a colorful, autumn show, but there are no blossoms to be found. See photos of the fall foliage.

WASHINGTON — The Yoshino cherry trees at the Tidal Basin are beginning to put on a colorful, autumn show, but there are no blossoms to be found.

The toothed leaves of the cherry trees are losing their green pigment and showing their brighter colors, with fading daylight and cooler temperatures. The outer rim of the Tidal Basin is mottled with patches of bright yellows and oranges in a flood of fall color.

“The National Mall is host to spectacular fall colors, and it would appear that we are approaching the height of the season for our area,” said Brent Everitt, spokesman for the National Park Service.

The cherry trees, a gift from Japan in 1912, famously bathe the Tidal Basin in a sea of pink petals during peak bloom during the spring. But the loop trail is cloaked in fiery oranges during peak fall color, as well.

“The Tidal Basin is a great location to see and photograph the fall foliage. If you’re looking for a little less crowded spot, East Potomac Park is a great place to see vibrant orange and red leaves,” Everitt said.

Unusually warm October temperatures have delayed fall colors this season but the colors are coming, offering another reminder that the National Parks around the region are a beautiful place to see and experience no matter the season.

