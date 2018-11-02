It’s not too late for fall foliage color changes in parts of Maryland

September's hot, dry spell was particularly poor timing in Western Maryland, where it interrupted the color change just as it was beginning to happen. But it's a complete dud. Find out where you can peep some fall colors.

WASHINGTON — Waiting for fall colors to peak isn’t typically something that stretches into November, but the weather hasn’t been fall foliage friendly in some parts of Maryland this year.

Going to check out the fall color this weekend? Expect moderate to high color across our region. Here is the latest foliage report: pic.twitter.com/SKgwDJ4Tdq — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) November 1, 2018

“It’s a really late season this year, mostly because of the extended heat through September,” associate Director for Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources Forest Service, Anne B. Hairston-Strang said.

Also, the color change might not be happening at all for some trees because predominantly wet conditions this year helped spawn diseases that can cause some trees to simply go brown.

September’s hot, dry spell was particularly poor timing in Western Maryland, where it interrupted the color change just as it was beginning to happen. “It’s not a complete dud, but it’s not one of our best years for Western Maryland,” Hairston-Strang said.

The weather has been cooperating more recently, however, with dry days and cooler nights.

“It’s really getting pretty in Central Maryland. And, over the next couple of weeks I would think that the Eastern Shore would be pretty good, too,” Hairston-Strang said.

If you’re a fan of fall color displays from viewing points in Western Maryland and feel as if you’ve missed out, there’s always next year.

“The weather this year is very unusual. And, I wouldn’t expect it to be repeated next year,” Hairston-Strang said.

You can track the transition of fall colors on the Department of Natural Resources’ website.

