202
Home » Photo Galleries » Photos: Fall foliage comes…

Photos: Fall foliage comes to the DC area

By Madeleine Simon November 2, 2018 11:15 am 11/02/2018 11:15am
8 Shares

WASHINGTON — Fall has officially arrived in the D.C. area, bringing with it cooler temperatures, pumpkin-spiced treats and color-changing leaves.

And while there are plenty of fall festivals and activities to get in before the real cold comes, sometimes it’s nice to pause and admire the colorful trees, too.

Here’s a look at some of the fall foliage around the D.C. area.

Send WTOP your fall photos. Email talkback@wtop.com, tweet @WTOP or send in your photos through the WTOP app.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
dc area fall fall activities fall festivals fall foliage Holiday News Life & Style Living News Local News madeleine simon Maryland News Photo Galleries Things to do in DC tidal basin Virginia washington dc Washington, DC News Weather News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 4-10
Fall foliage comes to DC area
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Today in History: Nov. 4
Travel trends
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
Best places to go apple picking this fall