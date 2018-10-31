Your photos can help Shenandoah National Park track progress of fall foliage

Because Shenandoah National Park covers such a broad area and range of elevations, giving people an overview of what to expect during their visit has always been challenging. So they're turning to visitors for help. Here's how you can submit photos.

WASHINGTON — Your pictures can do the talking this year, as Shenandoah National Park embraces crowdsourcing to track the transitions of fall colors.

Because the park covers such a broad area and range of elevations, giving people an overview of what to expect during their visit has always been challenging, the park’s website says.

“So, we are asking for your help!! We’d like to present a gallery of photos each week that will represent what things are looking like,” the park said.

To participate, people just need to say where and when the picture was taken, give permission for use and email it to the park.

The photo gallery posted Oct. 26 includes the note “Fall is finally starting to make an appearance, especially in the south district.”

Tracking fall foliage in Maryland, the online map depicting color changes for Oct. 27-28 shows leaf colors are still changing in the state east of Frederick.

I’m starting to notice some great fall color across our area, you? Here is the latest foliage report from the Foliage Network: pic.twitter.com/HMs8aGKqZM — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) October 30, 2018

Virginia’s Department of Forestry offers multiple sources to consult for information on fall leaf colors throughout the state, and offers perspective on what you might be seeing.

For example, here’s a list of types of trees and the colors their leaves tend to turn in fall:

Ash: Yellow and maroon

Beech: Yellow to orange

Dogwood: Scarlet to purple

Hickory: Golden bronze

Oak: Red, brown or russet

Poplar: Golden yellow

Red maple: Brilliant scarlet

Find a Shenandoah National Park compilation of visitor-submitted photos of fall color 2018 taken Oct. 20 through Oct. 25 on the park’s website, or on its Facebook page.

