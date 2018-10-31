202
Home » Local News » Your photos can help…

Your photos can help Shenandoah National Park track progress of fall foliage

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP October 31, 2018 3:37 am 10/31/2018 03:37am
8 Shares
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2001, file photo, viewers look out on autumn foliage from an overlook in Shenandoah National Park south of Front Royal. Va. (AP Photo/Robert Meyers, File)

WASHINGTON — Your pictures can do the talking this year, as Shenandoah National Park embraces crowdsourcing to track the transitions of fall colors.

Because the park covers such a broad area and range of elevations, giving people an overview of what to expect during their visit has always been challenging, the park’s website says.

“So, we are asking for your help!! We’d like to present a gallery of photos each week that will represent what things are looking like,” the park said.

To participate, people just need to say where and when the picture was taken, give permission for use and email it to the park.

The photo gallery posted Oct. 26 includes the note “Fall is finally starting to make an appearance, especially in the south district.”

Tracking fall foliage in Maryland, the online map depicting color changes for Oct. 27-28 shows leaf colors are still changing in the state east of Frederick.

Virginia’s Department of Forestry offers multiple sources to consult for information on fall leaf colors throughout the state, and offers perspective on what you might be seeing.

For example, here’s a list of types of trees and the colors their leaves tend to turn in fall:

  • Ash: Yellow and maroon
  • Beech: Yellow to orange
  • Dogwood: Scarlet to purple
  • Hickory: Golden bronze
  • Oak: Red, brown or russet
  • Poplar: Golden yellow
  • Red maple: Brilliant scarlet

Find a Shenandoah National Park compilation of visitor-submitted photos of fall color 2018 taken Oct. 20 through Oct. 25 on the park’s website, or on its Facebook page.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
foliage kristi king Living News Local News Maryland News Shenandoah Virginia Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Must see: Drag queens run in heels

The Marine Corps Marathon was last Sunday but let’s see those runners do it in heels, like those who ran the 32nd annual 17th Street High Heel race. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500