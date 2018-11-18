Dozens of children find new homes at annual DC Adoption Day

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was the guest speaker in the Annual DC Adoption Day ceremony on Saturday.

Bowser, who recently adopted a baby girl named Miranda last May, said that families are “made in beautiful ways.”

“You may have been foster parents. You may be part of a familial adoption. You may be single like me, or you may be same-sex couples,” she said. “Our stories demonstrate that families are made in beautiful ways. Our stories demonstrate that all children are deserving of a wonderful and forever home.”

Bowser said that adults are the lucky ones to have been chosen and blessed with the opportunity to raise the children they have adopted.

It warms my heart to know that 31 children started a new life with their forever families. Thank you to my fellow adoptive parents for representing #DCValues so proudly. Let's keep working to ensure all children & families in the District receive the support & love they deserve.

Twenty-seven children were adopted during the ceremony at the Moultrie Courthouse on Indiana Avenue Northwest, many of whom are siblings; 22 families were formalized.

There were social workers at the event and representatives from organizations that support foster families and children.

D.C. Child and Family Services seek permanent, loving adoptive homes for 75 of 845 children in the city’s foster system. For more information, go to the CFSA website or call 202-671-LOVE.

🎥LIVE: Humbled to join our families for the 32nd Annual Adoption Day in Court Celebration

