‘Together forever:’ DC Mayor shows off new baby on ‘Today’ show

By Madeleine Simon September 6, 2018 6:32 am 09/06/2018 06:32am
WASHINGTON — When D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held her baby for the first time, she said she knew they would be together forever. Now, for the first time, Bowser showed off her new daughter to the world.

The Today Show aired a segment with Bowser Thursday morning, introducing baby Miranda Elizabeth Bowser.

Bowser adopted Miranda in May.

Watch a segment of the interview below:

Topics:
