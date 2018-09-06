‘Together forever:’ DC Mayor shows off new baby on ‘Today’ show

For the very first time, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed off her new daughter, Miranda, on Thursday morning's "Today" show. Watch a segment.

WASHINGTON — When D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held her baby for the first time, she said she knew they would be together forever. Now, for the first time, Bowser showed off her new daughter to the world.

The Today Show aired a segment with Bowser Thursday morning, introducing baby Miranda Elizabeth Bowser.

Bowser adopted Miranda in May.

Watch a segment of the interview below:

“I knew that we would be together forever.” Tomorrow on TODAY… D.C. @MayorBowser opens up about adopting her daughter in an exclusive interview with @HodaKotb. pic.twitter.com/tPsg6gtqow — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 5, 2018

