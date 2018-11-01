202
Chick-fil-A to open south of Dupont Circle

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 1, 2018 2:49 pm 11/01/2018 02:49pm
Chick-fil-A is taking over for MIA.

The fast-food poultry purveyor has signed a 15-year lease — with 14 years of optional extensions — with an affiliate of Douglas Development Corp. for 1214 18th St. NW, a couple of blocks south of Dupont Circle. Matthew Jemal, senior vice president with Douglas, says Chick-fil-A will replace MIA Lounge. Public Bar is located on the second and third floors of the building.

The lease, recorded Wednesday between Chick-fil-A Inc. and Jemal’s Jefferson LP, provides the chain exclusive rights to 5,298 square feet — 2,550 square feet on the ground floor and 2,748 square feet in the basement. The document was signed by Kelly Ludwick, Chick-fil-A vice president.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A’s Jackie Jags said the Atlanta-based company is “always evaluating potential new locations” in D.C., but, “while we hope to serve the Dupont community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm.”

The lease prohibits Douglas from leasing space…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

