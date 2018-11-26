Blind man with service dog pushed, threatened on Red Line train

As the man boarded a Red Line train toward Shady Grove at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station around 7:50 a.m. Monday, he apparently bumped into another passenger, Metro Transit police said. That's when the heated exchange started.

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit police are investigating a heated exchange on a Red Line train Monday morning after a blind man with a service dog was pushed and threatened.

Around 7:50 a.m., the man had boarded a Red Line train toward Shady Grove at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station. As he boarded, he apparently bumped into another passenger, Metro police said. One of the suspects then pushed the man just as the train left the station, and began to verbally threaten him.

Metro police said a woman tried to step in and break up the fight, but the two suspects started yelling obscenities at her. When she tried to call police, the suspects attempted to grab her phone.

She managed to hold on to her phone, call police and record another fight between the suspects and an unknown passenger as the train continued.

SEEKING TO ID: MTPD detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to ID the two individuals pictured here in connection with an assault of a blind passenger this morning on the Red Line near NoMA. Have info? Call (301) 955-5000 or send a text to MyMTPD (696875) #wmata pic.twitter.com/KRVIpyl6Na — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) November 26, 2018

She told police that the fight ended when the two suspects got off at Union Station.

The blind man did not have any injuries and did not require medical attention, Metro police said.

